KeyCorp Weighs in on Brinker International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 15th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

EAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,547.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brinker International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

