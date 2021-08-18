keyTango Achieves Market Cap of $1.04 Million (TANGO)

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded up 27.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, keyTango has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. keyTango has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $741,321.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One keyTango coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00056306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.23 or 0.00839954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00047506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00102997 BTC.

About keyTango

keyTango (TANGO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,577,267 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

Buying and Selling keyTango

