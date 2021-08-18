Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,727 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 77.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 42.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 25.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 255,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 52,673 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,058 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.