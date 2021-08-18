Kingsoft (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF)’s share price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52.

Kingsoft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KSFTF)

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a software and internet service company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Software and Others, and Office Software and Services. The Entertainment Software segment engages in the research and development of games; and provision of online games, mobile games, and casual game services.

