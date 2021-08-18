Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 23,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

KFS traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,412. Kingsway Financial Services has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 262,884 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 406,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,799,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after acquiring an additional 395,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.