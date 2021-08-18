Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $9.50 to $9.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kinross Gold traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 266445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KGC. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1,429.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,416,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,847 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,350,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,301,025 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,011,000 after acquiring an additional 294,231 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $537,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

About Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

