Kirk Malloy Sells 1,500 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $83,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kirk Malloy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $91,740.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Kirk Malloy sold 168 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $10,088.40.

NSTG traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $50.88. 333,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,851. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.70.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

