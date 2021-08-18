KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on KKR. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

KKR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,502. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.76.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

