KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.48.

KREF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $215,996.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 770,485 shares of company stock valued at $15,493,375. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KREF traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,148. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.73. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 619.94, a current ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

