Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KKPNY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of Koninklijke KPN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. 55,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,267. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $3.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1577 per share. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

