KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Up 67.5% in July

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:KSRYY opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. KOSÉ has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93.

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

