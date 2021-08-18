Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRON. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Shares of KRON traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.42. 109,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,411. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.38. Kronos Bio has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.48.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Kronos Bio will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $189,201.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,253.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kronos Bio by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 17,278 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,729,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,544,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 58.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,999,000 after acquiring an additional 392,629 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.