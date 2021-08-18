Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kubient had a negative net margin of 443.44% and a negative return on equity of 66.68%.
KBNT opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Kubient has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.84.
Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Kubient from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
About Kubient
Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.
