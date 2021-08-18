Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kubient had a negative net margin of 443.44% and a negative return on equity of 66.68%.

KBNT opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Kubient has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.84.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Kubient from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kubient stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Kubient as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

