Kuverit Hits Market Capitalization of $466,769.81 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kuverit coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuverit has a total market cap of $466,769.81 and $9.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00058829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $384.58 or 0.00857665 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00048559 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00156307 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

Kuverit is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,417,841,382 coins. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

