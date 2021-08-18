Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Down to $53.94

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.94, but opened at $52.02. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $51.31, with a volume of 4,599 shares trading hands.

KYMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of -34.31.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $14,770,113.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,260 shares of company stock valued at $21,178,609. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

