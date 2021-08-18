L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $233.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $234.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

