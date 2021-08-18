La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $524.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.94 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

LZB traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $33.72. 12,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,280. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 423,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

