Lambda (LAMB) Achieves Market Cap of $29.21 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Lambda has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Lambda coin can now be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $29.21 million and approximately $9.91 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00057736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.34 or 0.00854067 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00048027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00104302 BTC.

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,445,217,002 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

