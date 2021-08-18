Landec (LNDC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Landec (NASDAQ: LNDC) recently:

8/4/2021 – Landec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/30/2021 – Landec had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $12.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Landec was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Landec was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

6/29/2021 – Landec was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/22/2021 – Landec was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 90,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $314.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.04. Landec Co. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Landec Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Landec by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Landec by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Landec during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landec by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landec during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

