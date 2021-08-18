Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Acquires 183 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,975 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,173,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,768 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW opened at $155.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.86. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

