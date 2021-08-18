Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys Shares of 1,877 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 143,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $158.25 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

