Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Cuts Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lessened its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 250.0% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth about $24,505,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after acquiring an additional 69,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.45.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

