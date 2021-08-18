Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Grows Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $194.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.06 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. Etsy’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total value of $2,710,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

