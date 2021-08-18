Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $291,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 164.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 200,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 124,601 shares during the period. Baugh & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.0% during the first quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 115,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.6% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.72. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49. The company has a market cap of $282.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.