Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 528 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.44. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $189.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

