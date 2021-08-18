Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT Lowered to $29.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price target cut by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.81% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $22.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.76.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Latham Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $205,000. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

