Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Lowered to C$46.00 at Scotiabank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LB. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CSFB increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$44.50.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of LB opened at C$41.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.39. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$25.74 and a one year high of C$45.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.94.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$249.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$236.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.2125377 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.