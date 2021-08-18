Lead Wallet Price Tops $0.0047 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $741,110.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00053124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00126215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.95 or 0.00150289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,216.05 or 1.00012070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.95 or 0.00882418 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.45 or 0.06829034 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

