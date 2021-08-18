Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,344.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 705,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,257,000 after purchasing an additional 676,925 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $18,921,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,826,000 after buying an additional 149,446 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,282,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,222,000.

Shares of BOND stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $111.53. 106,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,661. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $109.01 and a 1-year high of $113.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.28.

