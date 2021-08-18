Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Cintas comprises approximately 0.7% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Cintas by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.44.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $5.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.25. 362,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,453. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $307.65 and a 12-month high of $396.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

