LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.23

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.23 and last traded at $34.23, with a volume of 1869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $2,104,000. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $1,083,484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $1,960,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $6,624,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

