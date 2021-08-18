Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 141,571 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1,098.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,571 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 13.0% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $20,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $341,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,129,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,997,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,365,726. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.67.

