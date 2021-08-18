Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $622,000 in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000. POSCO makes up approximately 0.4% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKX. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of POSCO by 1,654.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in POSCO during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in POSCO by 516.7% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in POSCO during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in POSCO by 15.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

POSCO stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,906. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.60. POSCO has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $92.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that POSCO will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About POSCO

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

