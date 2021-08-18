Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 22.50% from the stock’s current price.

LMND has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $68.39 on Monday. Lemonade has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $188.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.84.

In related news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $66,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,750 shares of company stock worth $2,838,303. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 21.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Lemonade by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 5.7% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lemonade by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lemonade by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

