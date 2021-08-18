Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on LESL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.75.

Get Leslie's alerts:

LESL stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.27. 1,655,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $14,972,426.70. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.