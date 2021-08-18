Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Acquired by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,774,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,327,000 after acquiring an additional 673,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 667,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,017,000 after acquiring an additional 555,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,181,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,241,000 after acquiring an additional 403,055 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The business had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

