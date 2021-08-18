LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $8.65

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.65, but opened at $9.02. LG Display shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 1,050 shares changing hands.
LPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CLSA lowered LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Nomura raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LG Display by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 424,903 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in LG Display by 308.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 379,858 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LG Display by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in LG Display by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LG Display in the 1st quarter valued at $845,000. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
