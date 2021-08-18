LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $8.65

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.65, but opened at $9.02. LG Display shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 1,050 shares changing hands.

LPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CLSA lowered LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Nomura raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get LG Display alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). LG Display had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LG Display by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 424,903 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in LG Display by 308.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 379,858 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LG Display by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in LG Display by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LG Display in the 1st quarter valued at $845,000. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.