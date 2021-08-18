Lightning Bitcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $292,376.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.42 million and $292,376.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.44 or 0.00005328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.79 or 0.00379413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000420 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.