Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSPD. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lightspeed POS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.46.

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $97.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion and a PE ratio of -69.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.55.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 871.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,759,000 after buying an additional 1,681,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 289.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after purchasing an additional 689,205 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 47.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,614 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the first quarter worth approximately $29,867,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the first quarter worth approximately $29,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

