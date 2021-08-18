Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 51,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 809,604 shares.The stock last traded at $93.90 and had previously closed at $94.93.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSPD. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.46.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion and a PE ratio of -69.47.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

