Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Mark Palamountain Sells 650 Shares

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Mark Palamountain sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $11,121.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,001.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Palamountain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Mark Palamountain sold 650 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $11,661.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Mark Palamountain sold 650 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $12,200.50.

Limoneira stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $299.58 million, a PE ratio of -36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.03. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Limoneira currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira in the 2nd quarter worth $478,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Limoneira by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Limoneira by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

