Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Sells C$152,114.13 in Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) insider Elaine Wright sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.44, for a total transaction of C$152,114.13.

Shares of TSE LNR opened at C$71.08 on Wednesday. Linamar Co. has a 12-month low of C$37.15 and a 12-month high of C$91.98. The stock has a market cap of C$4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$75.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

LNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 target price on shares of Linamar in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linamar to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

