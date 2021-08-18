LINKA (LINKA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $68,760.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. LINKA has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $68,760.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LINKA has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00056716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.60 or 0.00839345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00047507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00103812 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

