LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiqTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of LIQT opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $103.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.80.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 50.85% and a negative net margin of 77.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that LiqTech International will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LiqTech International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,262,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in LiqTech International by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,025,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 81,909 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in LiqTech International by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 254,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 109,808 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,522,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

