Liquity USD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $721.22 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity USD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00057565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.74 or 0.00835705 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00046859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00099647 BTC.

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD (LUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.