Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading 2.9% Higher

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.93 and last traded at $15.85. 60,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,523,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 41.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,782,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,641,000 after purchasing an additional 526,445 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 3,594.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 459,703 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,184.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,623,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,385,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

