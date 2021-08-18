LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.550-$-0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.92 million.LivePerson also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-2.020-$-1.900 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LPSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,820. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $72.23.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

