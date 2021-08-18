LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIVX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ LIVX opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $213.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.25. LiveXLive Media has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveXLive Media had a negative net margin of 45.29% and a negative return on equity of 345.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveXLive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LiveXLive Media by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in LiveXLive Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

