Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 301,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,869,836 shares.The stock last traded at $2.42 and had previously closed at $2.41.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,891,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,874,000 after acquiring an additional 111,433 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 25,964,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,218 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,445,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,834,000 after acquiring an additional 190,899 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,903,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,404 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

