loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.60

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 1612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LDI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.71.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $779.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.68 million. Equities analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linton bought 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $70,913.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter valued at $9,032,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter valued at $6,472,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter valued at $5,963,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in loanDepot by 430.0% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 361,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in loanDepot by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares during the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

